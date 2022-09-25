Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,959. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

