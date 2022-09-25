Connective Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for 3.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after buying an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.07. The company had a trading volume of 574,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,514. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.79.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

