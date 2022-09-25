Connective Portfolio Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,635. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

