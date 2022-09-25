Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,961 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,071,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.