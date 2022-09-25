Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,961 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
