Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 2.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,041. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

