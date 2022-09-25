ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP stock traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

