Contrasting Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) & Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qilian International Holding Group and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Q BioMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qilian International Holding Group $57.10 million 0.74 $3.15 million N/A N/A Q BioMed $200,000.00 6.06 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -0.07

Qilian International Holding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Q BioMed.

Risk and Volatility

Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qilian International Holding Group and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Q BioMed -1,868.26% N/A -1,226.46%

Summary

Qilian International Holding Group beats Q BioMed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qilian International Holding Group

(Get Rating)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It also provides Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

About Q BioMed

(Get Rating)

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutics to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.