Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.56. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 97,409 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.