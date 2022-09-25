Cosmos Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $13.89 or 0.00073038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00093704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 309,906,198 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

