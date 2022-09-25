Cosmos Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $13.89 or 0.00073038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00093704 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031908 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019736 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008124 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009239 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 309,906,198 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
