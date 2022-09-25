Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $581.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $579.00 to $581.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.39. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

