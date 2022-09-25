Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,130. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

