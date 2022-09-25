Covesting (COV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,229.00

Covesting (COV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals.Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

