Cowen Begins Coverage on 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.18. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.16.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $31,087,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

