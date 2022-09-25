Cowen Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $101.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.63.

CNC stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

