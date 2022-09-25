Crestchic’s (LOAD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Crestchic Stock Performance

Shares of LON LOAD opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Crestchic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £77.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3,957.14.

Get Crestchic alerts:

Crestchic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

