Crestchic’s (LOAD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Crestchic Stock Performance
Shares of LON LOAD opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Crestchic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £77.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3,957.14.
Crestchic Company Profile
