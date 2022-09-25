Critical Analysis: Mastermind (MMND) vs. Its Rivals

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mastermind to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mastermind and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind Competitors 81 387 573 7 2.48

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 110.39%. Given Mastermind’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million $770,000.00 15.76 Mastermind Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 1.37

This table compares Mastermind and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mastermind’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Mastermind Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Volatility & Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastermind rivals beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

