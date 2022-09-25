Critical Review: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.49% -13.57% 5.89% Smart Powerr N/A -9.38% -7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVO Payments and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVO Payments currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

57.4% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.47 $8.65 million $0.05 666.73 Smart Powerr $870,000.00 25.89 -$12.23 million N/A N/A

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Smart Powerr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.