Critical Review: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nihon Kohden pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Aspen Pharmacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 0.94 $213.56 million $1.17 8.56 Aspen Pharmacare $2.54 billion 1.37 $426.96 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 11.26% 15.10% 11.81% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Aspen Pharmacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. It also provides patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables, such as electrodes and sensors. In addition, the company offers treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), ventilators, pacemakers, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, which include AED pads and batteries; and other medical equipment, including hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

