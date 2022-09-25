CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

