CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,733,376,224 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,074,482 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.

CUDOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits:​​​​​​​​Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol – Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks.10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks – A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations.Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network – access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute resources,Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks.With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing adecentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads,and a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency.”

