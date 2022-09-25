CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Trading Up 4.6 %

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,676 ($20.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,655.56. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,730.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,711.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

About CVS Group

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($676.66).

(Get Rating)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.