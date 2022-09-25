CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
CVS Group Trading Up 4.6 %
CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,676 ($20.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,655.56. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,730.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,711.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Insider Activity
About CVS Group
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
Read More
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.