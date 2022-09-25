CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 604.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 735,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 187.9% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,529. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

