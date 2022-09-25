CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. 4,647,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

