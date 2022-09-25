DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 19,371 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,772 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $127,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

