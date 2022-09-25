DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.58% of Alight worth $98,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Down 2.2 %

ALIT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 1,554,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alight

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.