DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $57,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 2.9 %

NEM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 11,665,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

