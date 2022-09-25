DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 3,348,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

