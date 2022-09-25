DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $66,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

