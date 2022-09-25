DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,886 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.95. 37,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,471. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

