DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $73,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $45.69. 1,447,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

