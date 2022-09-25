DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 114,614 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,614 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sony Group worth $137,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 734,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

