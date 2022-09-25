DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $596,964.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 24,110,053 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

