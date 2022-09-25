Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.51. 800,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,849. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

