Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 29,145 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 184,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XPO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,227. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

