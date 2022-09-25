Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 139,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,192. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Banco de Chile

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCH. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

