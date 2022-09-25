Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

VALE stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 55,022,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769,752. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

