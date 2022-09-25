Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.