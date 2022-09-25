Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 33.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avantor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,763,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,458. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

