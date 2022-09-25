Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

