Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,900 Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suzano by 1,626.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

