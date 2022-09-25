Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 30,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

