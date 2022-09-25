Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Down 4.9 %

Capri stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 2,389,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

