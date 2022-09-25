Deri Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.83 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.83 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,657,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

