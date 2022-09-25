DEUS Finance (DEUS) Price Tops $41.23 on Exchanges

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. DEUS Finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEUS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $41.23 or 0.00216990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEUS Finance

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,933 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

