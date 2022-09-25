DeversiFi (DVF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $435,573.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi (DVF) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories: The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app). Telegram | Discord “

