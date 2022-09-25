Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

