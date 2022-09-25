Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

