Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC downgraded Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

TSE:CARE opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.27 and a one year high of C$8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.68.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.