DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,223 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises about 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.36% of DigitalOcean worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 1,589,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

