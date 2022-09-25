DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $0.0065

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $1.26 million and $17,130.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DinoSwap launched on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 193,806,361 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DinoSwap’s official website is dinoswap.exchange. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

